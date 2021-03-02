US: IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index improves to 55.4 in March from 51.9

Economic sentiment in US continued to improve in March.

US Dollar Index retreats toward 91.00 in the early American session.

The IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index published by Investor's Business Daily (IBD) improved to 55.4 in March from 51.9 in February.

"Optimism over the US economy has surged to the highest level since just before COVID hit, as the vaccine rollout continues and Americans anticipate another round of stimulus checks," the publication read. "Stimulus and vaccine optimism are helping to buoy consumer confidence as Americans look past the current weakness in the US economy."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index edged slightly lower after this report and was last seen trading unchanged on the day at 91.04.