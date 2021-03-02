US: IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index improves to 55.4 in March from 51.9

- Economic sentiment in US continued to improve in March.
- US Dollar Index retreats toward 91.00 in the early American session.
The IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index published by Investor's Business Daily (IBD) improved to 55.4 in March from 51.9 in February.
"Optimism over the US economy has surged to the highest level since just before COVID hit, as the vaccine rollout continues and Americans anticipate another round of stimulus checks," the publication read. "Stimulus and vaccine optimism are helping to buoy consumer confidence as Americans look past the current weakness in the US economy."
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index edged slightly lower after this report and was last seen trading unchanged on the day at 91.04.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to 1.20 amid worsening mood, mediocre EZ inflation
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.20, extending its losses. The US dollar is benefiting from the risk-averse mood and high US yields. Eurozone core inflation came out at 0.9% yearly in February, as expected and a subdued level in general.
GBP/USD falls below 1.39 amid speculation about the UK's budget
GBP/USD is under pressure, trading below 1.39 as the dollar gains ground. Speculation is mounting ahead of the UK Chancellor's budget presentation on Wednesday, with tax hikes on the cards.
XAU/USD struggles to capitalize on intraday recovery
Gold witnessed a modest recovery from multi-month lows touched earlier this Tuesday. Sustained USD buying interest kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the commodity. The lack of any strong follow-through buying supports prospects for further weakness.
Litecoin price could double as LTC fundamentals scream “buy”
Litecoin price could blast off as multiple fundamental, technical, and on-chain indicators suggest that it is wildly undervalued. Grayscale accumulated over 174,000 LTC in the last 30 days, while the price hasn’t moved much.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY pushes higher and clinches new 4-week peaks near 91.40. This area is coincident with the 100-day SMA (91.29).