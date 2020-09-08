US: IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index drops from 46.8 to 45 in September

Economic optimism in the US continues to deteriorate in September.

US Dollar Index clings to daily gains near 93.30.

The IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index in the US declined by 1.8 points to 45 in September, marking the sixth straight reading below 50, which indicates pessimism.

Commenting on the data, “despite the strong performance of the stock market, confidence in Federal Economic Policies dropped by double digits, taking us to the lowest point in four years,” said Ed Carson, IBD's news editor. "People continue to be worried about their financial security, particularly as stimulus talks drag on.”

Market reaction

This data doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the greenback's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.3% on the day at 93.33.