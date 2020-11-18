US: Housing Starts reflect the ongoing quest for space – Wells Fargo

Data released on Wednesday showed an increase in Housing Starts by 4.9% in October to 1.53 million (annual rate). All of the strength in starts has come from single-family homes, reflecting the ongoing quest for space, explained analysts at Wells Fargo.
Key Quotes:
“Housing starts once again topped expectations, with overall starts climbing 4.9% in October, following an upwardly revised 6.3% rise the prior month. Single-family starts accounted for all of October’s increase, with starts rising 6.4% to a 1.179-million unit pace. October marks the sixth consecutive increase for single-family starts, which are now at their highest level since April 2007.”
“The move to suburban markets is not limited to single-family homes. Data on asking rents suggests there has been a clear shift in renter preferences away from urban/lifestyle apartments for suburban apartments that offer more outdoor amenities.”
“There is still an immense undersupply of all types of housing, particularly affordable rental housing. The latest Residential Vacancies and Homeownership survey data showed another huge drop in renter households during the third quarter. We suspect the big drop was due to survey issues, with in-person surveys well below their norms from March to August. The problem was amplified by the exodus of younger renters from large urban markets, many of which moved back home with parents and worked remotely from there. This made it difficult to do telephone surveys. We expect apartment demand to ramp back up once the pandemic is comfortably behind us.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases from the highs as markets grapple with two covid narratives
EUR/USD trading around 1.1850, off the highs. Markets are torn between rising coronavirus cases and hopes for an upcoming vaccine. EZ inflation met estimates with -0.3% and US housing figures exceeded expectations.
GBP/USD hits 1.33 on Brexit deal hopes
GBP/USD has extended its gains and hit 1.33 as hopes for a Brexit deal next week keep the pound bid. UK CPI beat estimates with 0.7% in October. Coronavirus developments are eyed.
Bitcoin price majestically rockets past $18,000 as $20,000 beckons
Bitcoin rally is in full swing as investors anticipate a final leg up to $20,000. The flagship cryptocurrency has in the last couple of weeks broken key barriers to top $18,000 on Wednesday towards the end of the Asian session.
XAU/USD recovers early lost ground to weekly lows, back near $1880
Gold has managed to recover a major part of its early lost ground to weekly lows and was last seen trading with modest losses, just below the $1880 level.
WTI recovers sharply from brief dip below $42.00 amid focus on inventory data and geopolitics
WTI crude futures have been choppy in recent trade, slipping below $42.00 initially following a mixed weekly EIA inventory report, but then recovering sharply back to $42.20 as focus returned to a potential escalation of US/Iranian tensions in the Trump Administration’s lame-duck session.