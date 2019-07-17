According to analysts at TD Securities, US housing starts are projected to fall a small 0.7% m/m in June lowering its level to 1,260k from 1,269k before.

Key Quotes

“Despite this decline, housing starts are likely to end the quarter at a solid level, registering an improvement over Q1 and Q4, as demand continues to gradually increase on the back of lower mortgage rates. On a similar note, building permits (a leading indicator for construction) likely rose marginally at 0.1% to 1,300k in June.”