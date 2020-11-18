US: Housing Starts increase by 4.9% in October, Building Permits stay unchanged

Housing Starts in US continued to rise in October.

US Dollar Index rebounds toward mid-92.00s after the data.

Housing Starts in the US rose by 4.9% on a monthly basis in October following September's increase of 6.3% (revised from 1.9%), the data published jointly by the US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development showed on Wednesday.

Further details of the publication revealed that Building Permits stayed unchanged in the same period after advancing by 4.7% (revised from 5.2%) in September.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index recovered modestly after this report and was last seen at 92.42, where it flat on the day.