US: Housing Starts increase by 17.2% in June, Building Permits up 2.1%

US Housing Starts and Building Permits continued to rise in June.

US Dollar Index stays in negative territory around 96.00 after data.

Housing Starts in the US surged by 17.3% on a monthly basis in June following May's increase of 8.2%, the data published jointly by the US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development showed on Friday.

Further details of the publication revealed that Building Permits rose by 2.1% in the same period after advancing by 14.1% in May.

"Privately-owned housing completions in June were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,225,000. This is 4.3% above the revised May estimate of 1,174,000 and is 5.1% above the June 2019 rate of 1,166,000," the press release read.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index largely ignored these figures and was last seen losing 0.23% on the day at 96.08.