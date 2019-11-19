US: Housing Starts in October rose 3.8% vs. 0.6% expected

Housing Starts rebounded strongly in October after September's decline.

US Dollar Index largely ignored the upbeat reading.

According to the data published by the United States Census Bureau, Housing Starts in October rose 3.8% on a monthly basis following September's -7.9% contraction and came in better than the market expectation of 0.6%.

Further details of the publication revealed that Building Permits in the same period increased 5% after declining 2.4% in September and surpassed analysts' estimate of 0%.

These readings had no impact on the greenback and the US Dollar Index was last down 0.05% on the day at 97.78.