US housing starts: downside risk to market consensus – TDS

Prashant Newnaha, FX strategist at TD Securities presents a preview on the upcoming US housing market data.

Key Quotes:

"TD looks for housing starts to post a modest 0.5% m/m deceleration to an annualized 1221k units in January, which represents a downside risk to the market consensus for an unchanged print. The slowdown is expected to come from multi-unit projects while single-family starts could see a modest pickup."

"Looking to the Fed, Williams will speak later in the day. William’s speech is on fintech but will be followed by an audience Q&A."