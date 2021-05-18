US: Housing Starts decline by 9.5% in April, Building Permits rise by 0.3%

Housing Starts in the US fell sharply in April.

US Dollar Index stays deep in the negative territory after the data.

Housing Starts in the US declined by 9.5% on a monthly basis in April following March's sharp increase of 19.8% (revised from 19.4%), the data published jointly by the US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development showed on Tuesday.

Further details of the publication revealed that Building Permits, which rose by 1.7% in March, increased by 0.3% in the same period.

Market reaction

This report doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the greenback's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.47% at 89.76.