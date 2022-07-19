- US Housing Starts fell by 2% on a monthly basis in June.
- US Dollar Index stays deep in negative territory below 107.00.
The data published by the US Census Bureau revealed on Tuesday that Housing Starts declined by 2% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,685,000. Building Permits fell by 0.6% in the same period following the 7% contraction reported in May.
"Privately‐owned housing completions in June were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,365,000," the publication further read. "This is 4.6% below the revised May estimate of 1,431,000, but is 4.6% above the June 2021 rate of 1,305,000."
Market reaction
The greenback stays under heavy bearish pressure following this report and the US Dollar Index was last seen losing 0.7% on a daily basis at 106.63.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD clings to strong daily gains above 1.0200 after US data
EURUSD posts impressive gains and trades above 1.0200 on Tuesday amid broad dollar weakness. The data from the US showed that Housing Starts and Building Permits declined in June. Meanwhile, reports suggesting that ECB could hike by 50 bps on Thursday boost the euro.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2000 amid broad dollar weakness
GBP/USD trades in positive territory above 1.2000 on Thursday as the greenback stays under constant bearish pressure. After the data from the US showed worsening conditions in the housing market, the US Dollar Index extended its daily slide toward 106.50.
Gold erases daily recovery gains, returns to $1,710 area
Gold has lost its bullish momentum after having climbed toward $1,720 earlier in the day and retreated to the $1,710 area in the American session. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising above 3%, XAUUSD is having a tough time gaining traction.
Ethereum is dirt cheap ahead of the Merge, claims analyst
Ethereum price is currently undervalued and dirt cheap, ahead of the transition from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake, argue analysts who believe Ethereum’s value will multiply several times over the next few months.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!