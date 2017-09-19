US: Housing starts and current account deficit in focus - TDS

US: Housing starts and current account deficit in focus - TDSBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at TDS suggest that the housing starts will serve as the highlight amidst a number of lower tier releases in the upcoming US session.
Key Quotes
“The markets expects housing starts to rise a modest 1.7% m/m to an annualized 1174k in August while the consensus forecast is for a 0.8% m/m decline in building permits issuance. The Q2 current account deficit is forecast to narrow slightly to $116.0bn from $116.8bn, mirroring the $800m improvement in the international trade balance, while import prices are forecast to rise by 0.4% m/m in August. Import prices will receive a sizeable tailwind from energy prices and the market looks for a 0.2% m/m print in the ex-energy index.”
