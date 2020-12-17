US: Housing Starts and Building Permits rise by 1.2% and 6.2%, respectively, in November

Housing Starts in the US continued to rise in November.

Building Permits rebounded sharply following October's modest decline.

Housing Starts in the US rose by 1.2% on a monthly basis in November following October's increase of 6.3% (revised from 4.9%), the data published jointly by the US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development showed on Thursday.

Further details of the publication revealed that Building Permits increased by 6.2% after declining by 0.1% in October.

Market reaction

The market reaction to this report was largely muted and the US Dollar Index was last seen losing 0.7% on the day at 89.81.