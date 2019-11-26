US: Housing Price Index rose to 0.6% in September vs. 0.2% expected

- Housing Price Index came in higher than analysts' estimates for September.
- US Dollar Index pays no attention to housing data.
House prices in the United States rose at a stronger pace in September than they did in August with the US Federal Housing Agency's Housing Price Index increasing to 0.6% from 0.2%. This reading also came in better than the market expectation of 0.2%.
Additionally, the S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Indice released by the Standard & Poor's revealed that house prices rose 2.1% in 12-months to September.
The US Dollar Index largely ignored these numbers and was last flat on the day at 98.29.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades closer to 1.10 amid mixed data, trade optimism
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.10, within familiar ranges. US Consumer Confidence missed with 125.5 while New Home Sales beat with 733K. The US and China are reportedly close to a deal.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.2850 as election polls show narrowing gap
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.2850 as opinion polls have shown Labour narrowing the gap with the Conservatives after both parties published their manifestos.
USD/JPY steadies below 109 ahead of mid-tier US data
10-year US Treasury bond yield posts small daily losses on Tuesday. Markets await fresh developments surrounding US-China trade negotiations. Wall Street's main indexes look to open flat.
XAU/USD rebounds from 2-week lows, levels
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Tuesday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1458-59 region.
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Euphoria is buying it all for Black Friday
Finally, yesterday ended with huge gains in almost the whole crypto board. Despite this important sign of euphoria – no distinction is made between assets – the falling chapter does not seem to have ended at the moment.