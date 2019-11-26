US: Housing Price Index rose to 0.6% in September vs. 0.2% expected

Housing Price Index came in higher than analysts' estimates for September.

US Dollar Index pays no attention to housing data.

House prices in the United States rose at a stronger pace in September than they did in August with the US Federal Housing Agency's Housing Price Index increasing to 0.6% from 0.2%. This reading also came in better than the market expectation of 0.2%.

Additionally, the S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Indice released by the Standard & Poor's revealed that house prices rose 2.1% in 12-months to September.

The US Dollar Index largely ignored these numbers and was last flat on the day at 98.29.