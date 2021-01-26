US: Housing Price Index rises 1% in November vs. 1.5% in October

US FHFA Housing Price Index rose 1% in November.

US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory near 90.20.

The Housing Price Index released by the US Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) arrived at +1% in November following October's print of +1.5%. This reading came in slightly higher than the market expectation of 0.8%.

Meanwhile, the S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Indice printed +9.1% on a yearly basis in November and surpassed the market expectation of +8.6%.

Market reaction

These data were largely ignored by the market participants. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.18% on a daily basis at 90.22.