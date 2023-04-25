US: Housing Price Index rises 0.5% in February vs. -0.2% expected

- House prices in the US increased modestly in February.
- US Dollar Index clings to modest daily gains slightly above 101.50.
House prices in the US rose by 0.5% on a monthly basis in February, the monthly data published by the US Federal Housing Finance Agency showed on Tuesday. This reading followed January's increase of 0.1% (revised from +0.2%) and came in better than the market expectation for a decrease of 0.2%.
Meanwhile, the S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index arrived at +0.4% on a yearly basis in February, down from +2.6% recorded in January.
Market reaction
These data don't seem to be having an impact on the US Dollar's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.25% on the day at 101.55.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.0950 amid renewed demand for safety.
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide and approaches 1.0950 in the American session. The risk-averse market environment following the weak consumer sentiment data helps the US Dollar gather further recovery momentum and weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD pierces 1.2400 on renewed US Dollar strength
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and pierced 1.2400 for the first time in the week. The souring market mood on disappointing consumer confidence data from the US provides a boost to the US Dollar, forcing GBP/USD to stay on the back foot.
Gold: Demand for safety maintains XAU/USD near $2,000 Premium
Financial markets turned risk-averse on Tuesday, helping the US Dollar to advance throughout the European session, to later extend gains after Wall Street’s opening. Still, Gold also found demand amid the dismal mood, with XAU/USD currently trading at around $1,990 a troy ounce, after posting an intraday low of $1,976.10.
Bitcoin price eyes retest of $30,000 as bulls reveal their hands
Bitcoin price shows a bullish setup in formation, hinting at an optimistic start to the week. If this technical formation plays out, BTC could be due for a quick recovery rally that could retest a key psychological level.
Microsoft’s AI boost to fade?
The recent excitement surrounding AI has resulted in some significant upside for Microsoft over the last few weeks. However, with earnings due out tomorrow is Microsoft in for an earnings shock?