US: Housing market is cooling off somewhat from the exceptionally strong pace seen late last year – Wells Fargo

Housing starts and building permits dropped more than expected in February. Analysts at Wells Fargo believe that while the recent rise in long-term interest rates will be eyed as a contributor to February's declines, the drop was mostly due to harsh winter weather in Texas, which accounts for a large proportion of US housing starts. They add that some builders may also have refrained from starting projects due to soaring building materials prices, most notably lumber.
Key Quotes:
“Winter weather finally arrived in full-force during February, abruptly reversing what had been exceptionally strong starts over the prior two months. Overall starts fell 10.3% to a 1.421 million-unit pace, marking the slowest pace since August. We expected to see some cooling in home building, as soaring building material prices as well as shortages of some materials and skilled labor have pressured contractors to hold off on projects.”
“Undoubtedly, the housing market is cooling off somewhat from the exceptionally strong pace seen late last year. At that point, demand was clearly exceeding supply, leading to a surge in home prices. Inventories of new and existing homes also remain exceptionally low, which is great news for home builders. Rising mortgage rates will likely temper demand somewhat this spring, but should not undermine demand in a major way as long mortgage rates maintain a 3% handle.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
