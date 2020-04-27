US House Speaker Pelosi: Will press for oversight of coronavirus relief packages

"The idea of a minimum guaranteed income may be worthy of attention now," US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told MSNBC on Monday. Pelosi further noted that they will be pressing for the oversight of the coronavirus relief packages, as reported by Reuters.

Market reaction

These comments were largely ignored by the market participants. As of writing, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the USD's performance against a basket of six major currencies was down 0.38% on the day at 99.91. In the meantime, the S&P 500 futures were up nearly 1% to suggest that Wall Street will start the week on a strong footing.