US House Speaker Pelosi: Will be ready soon with next coronavirus response bill

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that the next coronavirus response will be ready soon and added that there will not be a bill without the aid to state and local governments.

"The next coronavirus response bill will be expensive," Pelosi added.

Market reaction

Although Wall Street's main indexes staged a recovery in the last hour, they continue to have a tough time building momentum. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat on the day at 23,514 points while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were up 0.25% and 0.4%, respectively.