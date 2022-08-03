US House Speaker Pelosi: While respecting One China policy, our solidarity with Taiwan is more important than ever

“While respecting our one China policy, our solidarity with Taiwan is more important than ever,” said US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during her Taiwan visit.

The US diplomat also added, per Reuters, “While china has stood in the way of Taiwan attending certain meetings, hopes they understand they cannot stand in the way of people coming to Taiwan.”

When asked about the economic consequences Taiwan has to face as a result of her visit, US House Speaker Pelosi said, per Reuters, “The US chips act opens the door for better economic exchanges.”

Earlier in the day Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said, “Taiwan is committed to maintaining status quo across the Taiwan Strait.” The National Leader also mentioned that military exercises are unnecessary reaction.

More comments

We are supporters of the status quo, we don't want anything to happen to Taiwan by force. Taiwan's strengths have been in its technological advancement and democratic development, we have to show the world Taiwan's success in those respects. We want Taiwan to always have freedom with security, we are not backing away from that. We are supporters of the status quo, we don't want anything to happen to Taiwan by force.

Risk-on remains intact

The news fails to weigh on the market sentiment as the S&P 500 Futures remains mildly bid around 4,100 by the press time.

Also read: US House Speaker Pelosi: Want to increase parliamentary exchanges with Taiwan