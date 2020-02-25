US House Speaker Pelosi: Trump’s request for coronavirus response funding is completely inadequate to the scale of this emergency

US President Trump’s request for coronavirus response funding is "completely inadequate to the scale of this emergency", House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday.

Additional quotes

President’s request for coronavirus response funding is long overdue. House will swiftly advance strong, strategic funding package that fully addresses scale and seriousness of this public health crisis.

This comes after White House announced that President Trump will seek $2.5 billion (£1.93 billion) from Congress to fight the coronavirus epidemic.

Market reaction

Despite the bounce in the US equity futures and Treasury yields, the Asian traders still remain wary amid growing coronavirus risks on the global economy.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index keeps its corrective mode intact from multi-year tops of 99.91, now trading around 99.25, down 0.13% on the day. The spot trades close to the NY lows of 99.12.