US House Speaker Pelosi: Trump offer on coronavirus aid falls significantly short

In a letter to US lawmakers on Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that US President Donald Trump's offer on the coronavirus stimulus package falls significantly short, as reported by Reuters.

"Changes must be made to Trump's proposal on coronavirus relief," Pelosi added and reiterated that she remains hopeful a deal will eventually be reached with the White House."

Market reaction

These comments seem to be causing market sentiment to remain sour ahead of Wall Street's opening bell. As of writing, the S&P 500 futures were down 0.4% on a daily basis.