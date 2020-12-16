US House Speaker Pelosi: Tomorrow we’ll be on schedule to get the job done

After the US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader McCarthy, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also crossed wires while showing readiness to complete the pending coronavirus (COVID-19) aid package talks tomorrow.

The New York Times (NYT) report Emily Cochrane recently tweeted that Congress member Pelosi just left the building with a promise to return tomorrow.

FX implications

With nothing new in the update, apart from what the market has been hearing since morning, risks remain mildly positive. That said, S&P 500 Futures trim the early-Asian losses whereas EUR/USD prints a three-day uptrend while taking rounds to 1.2160/65.