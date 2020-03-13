US House Speaker Pelosi to deliver a statement on coronavirus economic relief bill at 1800 GMT

Reuters is out with the latest headlines, citing that US House Speaker Pelosi is scheduled to deliver a statement on coronavirus economic relief bill at 2PM local time, i.e., 1800 GMT this Friday.

Earlier today, Bloomberg reported US President Donald Trump could declare coronavirus a national emergency at a news conference on the coronavirus outbreak scheduled at 19:00 GMT.

Risk-on persists

The market mood remains elevated, with the US stocks and futures up over 4% while the US dollar rallied hard in tandem with the US Treasury yields. USD/JPY tested 108.00 in a massive rally that started out from 104.65 region.

Coronavirus relief measures across the globe seems to be the catalyst behind the improved risk tone.