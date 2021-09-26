“I'm never bringing a bill to the floor that doesn't have the votes,” said U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to ABC News on Sunday, per Reuters.
The news adds, "Let me just say that we're going to pass the bill this week," said Pelosi.
Previously, the Democrat hinted to bring the bill to the House floor for voting on Monday, the news hints while, “expressed confidence on Sunday that the $1 trillion infrastructure bill will pass this week,” as per Reuters.
Additional quotes
Pelosi also said that it was ‘self-evident’ Biden's larger $3.5 billion social welfare and climate bill - whose massive cost has divided the Democratic party - might shrink in size.
Republicans say they oppose the bill because it includes a temporary suspension of the debt limit, and while they oppose allowing the U.S. government to default, they want Democrats to suspend the debt limit without their votes.
Pelosi accused Republicans of being irresponsible and said the failure to extend the debt ceiling could have a broader impact on the U.S. economy.
FX reactions
Given the mixed hints from the news, S&P 500 Futures begins the week mostly unchanged after Wall Street benchmarks closed in the green on Friday.
