US House Speaker Pelosi: Senate Republican stimulus bill puts corporations first

Commenting on the US Senate's failure to get enough votes to pass the coronavirus bill over the first procedural hurdle, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the Republican bill put corporations first.

Pelosi urged the Senate to move closer to the values contained in the new House stimulus bill. "We hope to bring House back to vote on coronavirus stimulus bill but will wait to see what happens in the Senate."

Market reaction

As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were both down more than 3% on the day to reflect investors' disappointment.