US House Speaker Pelosi: Prepared to have the House return to Washington from recess

Following US President Joe Biden’s readiness to quickly sign the bill supporting the debt ceiling extension, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also crossed wires, via Reuters, during late Thursday.
The policymaker said, “Prepared to have the house return to Washington from recess to promptly pass debt limit increase if it is approved by Senate.”
CNN’s Manu Raju gives details of the Republicans’ latest move while saying, “GOP still behind closed doors at the vote approaches — meeting for nearly 90 minutes so far. Lot of questions about whether 10 Republicans will break a GOP filibuster tonight.”
Read: White House: US Pres. Biden looks forward to signing legislation to raise the debt limit
FX implications
S&P 500 Futures track Wall Street gains to portray the market’s optimism. However, the pre-NFP trading lull and market’s caution ahead of China’s return after a week-long holiday challenge mood.
Read: AUD/USD wavers at three-week high past 0.7300, China’s return, US NFP eyed
