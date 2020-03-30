US House Speaker Pelosi: Not expecting bipartisan virus bill until after Easter break

According to Reuters News, "the US House of Representatives has begun work on a fourth coronavirus bill targeting a slew of crisis issues from short supplies of medical equipment and protective gear to enhanced worker protections, infrastructure needs and additional payments to individuals, Democratic lawmakers said on Monday.
"We must do more to help our helpers in this moment of national crisis. Delays in producing enough PPE (personal protective equipment) and ventilators will cost lives that should not have to be lost. The president must use the full powers of the Defense Production Act," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on a teleconference with reporters.
Speaker Pelosi has also said that they are not expecting bipartisan virus bill until after Easter break.
Key notes
- Pelosi says Trump must use the full powers of the US defense production act.
- Pelosi says it is essential that next congressional legislation include standards to protect workers from coronavirus.
- Pelosi says she wants more direct payments speeded to recipients via electronic distribution.
- Pelosi says fourth coronavirus bill would be about “recovery” including infrastructure issues such as broadband and water safety.
- Pelosi says she does not expect new bipartisan coronavirus legislation before Easter.
- Pelosi says remote voting by House is something that is not going to happen.
- Pelosi says house democrats will work with republicans on new bill as discussions move forward.
- Pelosi says democrats want to see more opportunity for family and medical leave in next coronavirus bill.
- Pelosi says Democrats want next coronavirus bill to provide substantially more support for state and local governments.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from daily lows, remains below 1.1050
The American dollar found some modest demand at the beginning of the week, correcting part of the sharp losses from late last week. EUR/USD depressed at at risk of losing 1.1000.
GBP/USD stable around 1.2400
The Pound is among the best performers against the greenback, refusing to give up. GBP/USD hovers around 1.2400 despite COVID-19 taking its toll on government.
Cryptocurrencies: Bulls try to take the reins again, XRP in front
The XRP/USD pair is best positioned to escape the bearish trap that has gripped the market in recent weeks. Ether needs to do better than BTC, as it has happened over the weekend. Market sentiment is at a negative extreme, an invitation to a short-term upward shift.
XAU/USD bounces from 2020 lows, hovering near $1600/oz
The yellow metal is consolidating the recent bullish breakout while remaining confined in the 1600/1640 price range as traders are looking for a direction.
WTI bounces off 17-year lows in sub-$20.00/bbl levels
Prices of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil dropped to fresh 17-year lows in the $19.90 region per barrel earlier in the session, just to regain mild traction afterwards.