US House Speaker Pelosi: Not considering extending enhanced unemployment benefits temporarily

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reiterated on Friday that she is not considering extending enhanced unemployment benefits temporarily while Congress continues to work on the next coronavirus relief bill.

On Thursday, Pelosi said that they were committed to an additional $600 in unemployment benefit payments in the next COVID-19 relief package.

Market reaction

Wall Street's main indexes stay deep in the negative territory following these comments. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was down 0.86% on the day at 3,2017 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.7% at 26,460.