US House Speaker Pelosi: More needs to be done on covid relief

In a letter to colleagues, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hints that more needs to be done on the coronavirus (COVID-19) relief following the completion of covid emergency and omnibus package.

Jack Sherman from Politico shared the letter in his latest tweet:

PELOSI writes her colleagues. Her message: more needs to be done on covid relief. pic.twitter.com/kp6GbTzsdD — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 21, 2020

On the other hand, Chad Pergram from Fox tweeted, “the House now voting on the “rule” to debate the COVID/coronavirus bill. Also includes stopgap spending bill & tees up December 28th veto override attempt on the defense bill.”

Risks await further details…

As Capitol Hill is yet to unveil the official details of the much-awaited stimulus, global traders keep calm after a volatile start to the week.

Read: AUD/USD eyes Aussie Retail Sales to keep 0.7600 on bull’s radar