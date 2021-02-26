US House Speaker Pelosi: Minimum wage hike will remain in House relief bill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has stated, “House Democrats believe that the minimum wage hike is necessary. Therefore, this provision will remain in the American Rescue Plan on the Floor tomorrow. Democrats in the House are determined to pursue every possible path in the Fight For 15.”

Confirmation that the $15 federal minimum wage will be included in the latest version of the $1.9 trillion bill follows the Senate voting on a nonbinding agreement to ban raising the minimum wage during the pandemic.