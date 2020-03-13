US House Speaker Pelosi: Legislation to provide two weeks of paid sick leave

"The House legislation will provide two weeks of paid sick, family and medical leave for those affected," US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday. "The bill will beef-up unemployment insurance, bolster food lunch program," Pelosi added.

However, Pelosi hasn't mentioned that whether Republicans or the Trump administration support that bill presented by House Democrats.

Market reaction

Wall Street's main indexes edged slightly higher in the last minutes. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 3.55% on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were adding 3.4% and 3.2%, respectively.