US House Speaker Pelosi: Lack of coronavirus testing remains big problem

The lack of coronavirus testing in the United States is still a big problem, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told MSNBC on Tuesday, per Reuters.

"President Trump should immediately implement the defense production act to get more health equipment," Pelosi added and noted that the fourth piece of the coronavirus legislation will focus on recovery. "Trump needs to do much more to obtain personal protective equipment."

Market reaction

These comments were largely ignored by the market participants and the S&P 500 futures were last seen erasing 0.95% on a daily basis.