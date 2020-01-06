US House Speaker Pelosi: House will introduce and vote on a 'War Power Resolution' this week

Fresh comments are crossing the wires from the US House Speaker Pelosi last minutes, via Reuters, as she says the House will introduce and vote on a 'War Power Resolution' this week.

Pelosi said that the resolution "reasserts Congress's long-established oversight responsibilities by mandating that if no further Congressional action is taken, the Administration's military hostilities with regard to Iran cease within 30 days".

To put simply, the resolution is amid to limit US President Trump's military actions concerning Iran. The Democrats have already contested Trump’s major escalation against Iran, as his impeachment trial looms.

The US dollar index is unfazed by the above headlines, flatlined around 96.80 region amid falling US Treasury yields, as risk-aversion weighs.