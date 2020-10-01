US House Speaker Pelosi: Democrats and Republicans still far apart on state and local aid

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that she is still optimistic about reaching a deal on COVID-19 aid but acknowledged that Republicans and Democrats are still far apart on state and local aid, as reported by Reuters.

"Sides are coming closer on health provisions but the language is still an issue," Pelosi added and noted that she was not in agreement with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on how to aid small businesses including restaurants.

Market reaction

The S&P 500 Index (SPX) edged lower after these comments and was last seen gaining 0.3% on the day at 3,373.