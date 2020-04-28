US House Speaker Pelosi: Congress to consider separate aid packages for local governments

The US Congress could consider putting together separate aid packages for states and local governments, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday.

"Lawmakers are considering a $400 billion - $500 billion in aid for states and additional money for the county and municipal governments," Pelosi added. "We hope to have more funding for Medicaid health insurance program in the next coronavirus relief bill."

Market reaction

Wall Street's main indexes pulled away from daily lows in the last hour. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were up 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively, while the Nasdaq Composite was down around 0.9%.