US House Speaker Pelosi: Committed to additional $600 in unemployment benefit payments

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that she is not open to the idea of passing a temporary extension of expanded unemployment benefits separate from the coronavirus relief package.

Pelosi further noted that they are committed to an additional $600 in unemployment benefit payments, as reported by Reuters.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) was down 0.1% on a daily basis at 3,272. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index was down 0.12% at 94.84.