US House Speaker Pelosi cheers passage of resolutions for human rights abuses in China

Early Thursday morning in Asia, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised the policymakers’ efforts in passing the resolution in the house that backs struggles for freedom in Tibet and Hong Kong against China.
The Tweet…
Today, the House sent a strong message with the passage of resolutions calling for the end of China’s human rights abuses. The House on a bipartisan basis will always fight for freedom of religion & culture in Tibet and for the rule of law in Hong Kong.— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) November 18, 2020
It’s worth mentioning that the chatters also spiraled concerning the Senate’s readiness to go on a break until the week of November 30, which in turn will delay a decision over the coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus and voting on the Fed nominee Judy Shelton.
FX implications
China’s clear dislike for any interference in the matters relating to Tibet and Hong Kong highlights the update as risk-negative. Also likely to weigh on the market sentiment will be the anticipated delay in the much-awaited stimulus. That said, risk barometers recently turned heavy after the US virus updates suggested the worst isn’t over in the world’s largest economy, mainly due to the pandemic.
Read: Wall Street Close: It is vaccine hopes vs lockdown pessimism, stocks sink
