"House Democrats cannot accept Senate Leader McConnell’s proposals on coronavirus emergency spending bill," US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement on Tuesday.

Pelosi also called on the Federal Reserve to lend to nonprofits and universities under the coronavirus emergency lending program.

Market reaction

The risk rally continues on Tuesday. As of writing, the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.05% on the day while the S&P 500 was adding 3.1%. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index is down 0.45% on a daily basis at 99.05.