US House Speaker Pelosi: Bipartisan negotiations on coronavirus aid bill have made good progress

In her latest statement, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised the US policymakers’ progress on the coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus discussions.

However, the Democratic Party member accused the Republican Leader Mitch McConnel of obstruction.

Before a few minutes, the Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said, “ongoing bipartisan negotiations are the best way forward for reaching a deal on coronavirus relief legislation.”

Market implications…

Although Asian markets are yet to gain pace, Wall Street benchmarks benefited from the cautious optimism concerning the much-awaited aid package. As a result, S&P 500 Futures and Nasdaq refreshed record high by the end of Tuesday’s North American trading.

