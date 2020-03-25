US House Speaker Pelosi: Bipartisan legislation to meet needs of American people

"Coronavirus legislation deal reached in US Senate moves closer to America's workers," US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday.

Pelosi further noted that House Democrats will review the final provisions and the legislative text of the agreement to determine a course of action. "Bipartisan legislation goes a long way down the road in meeting the needs of the American people," she added.

Market reaction

As of writing, the S&P 500 futures were down 0.4% on the day to suggest that Wall Street's main indexes are likely to start the day modestly lower.