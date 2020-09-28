US House Speaker Pelosi: Administration must come to table with more money to fight COVID

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told MSNBC on Monday that he spoke to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Sunday regarding the CVODI-19 aid and noted that he will have another meeting with him later in the day.

"We are ready to talk but the Trump administration must come to the table with more money to fight COVID," Pelosi added, as reported by Reuters.

Market reaction

Risk flows continue to dominate financial markets after these comments. As of writing, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 1.6% and 2%, respectively.