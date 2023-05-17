US House Speaker McCarthy: There will not be tax discussion in debt ceiling talks

Share:

In an interview with CNBC on Wednesday, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy defended Republicans' call for greater spending limits, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Work requirements help people get jobs, help the economy and that's what we should be doing."

"The problem is the spending level."

"There will not be tax discussion in debt ceiling talks."

"Now we have an opportunity to find common ground but only a few days to get the job done."

"I'm going to spend all my effort to make sure we get the job done."

"The only thing I'm confident about is now we have a structure to find a way to come to a conclusion."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the US Dollar's performance against its major rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.3% on the day at 102.90.