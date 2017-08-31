US house prices to keep rising on supply constraints - Reuters poll

According to the latest Reuters poll of the property market analysts, the US house prices are forecast to rise by a cumulative 10% over this year and next.

The reasons behind the price rise is cited are a scarcity of new homes, low interest rates and steadily-increasing demand.

Key Details:

US house prices forecast to rise 5.7% in 2017, 4.3% in 2018 (Vs 5.6%, 4.2% In May Poll)

Existing home sales are forecast to average a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.60 million units until the second half of next year, according to the poll, more than a 20 percent drop from the peaks of 2005, suggesting housing shortages are here to stay.