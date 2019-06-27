US House passes Senate’s $4.6 billion emergency border aid bill amid Democratic divisions – CNBC

The CNBC recently came out with the news report claiming that the US House of Representatives approved the $4.6 billion Senate legislation following pressure from centrist members to take up the plan.

The news report further said that the bill got through the House by a 305-102 margin and will head to President Donald Trump’s desk. Among Democrats, 129 members voted for the legislation, while 95 opposed it.

The Democratic Party’s liberal House members had insisted on including conditions for how the Trump administration treats children at detention centers as part of a separate bill it passed to fund the U.S. response to an influx of migrants at the southern border, further mentioned by the news report.

The news fails to portray any quick moves of the US Dollar (USD), not to mention about no change of the Mexican Peson (MXN).