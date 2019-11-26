The US House Judiciary Committee schedules 1st impeachment hearing for 4th December - the question on everyone’s minds is “what comes next?”

The hearing is going to focus on the definition of an impeachable offence. There will be a formal application of the impeachment process and the panel will invite White House lawyers to attend and participate.

Chairman Nadler sent a letter to President Trump inviting him to participate:

As The Hill reported, "behind Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), the committee will hear from legal scholars as Democrats weigh whether the evidence turned up in their weeks-long impeachment inquiry warrants the drafting of articles aimed at removing the president from office."

FX implications:

The FX market had pushed this political fundamental to the back, but it will likely come back tot he fore again and is certainly a risk factor to be paying attention to. The yen and dollar are the most likely affected currencies.