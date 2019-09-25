US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Schiff: Whistleblower complaint credible and disturbing

While reviewing information on the complaint against the US President Donald Trump, the US House Intelligence Committee spread mixed statements.
The committee’s Chairman Adam Schiff said that the Whistleblower complaint credible and disturbing.
On the other hand, House Intelligence Committee Republican Conway said that he doesn't think it would compromise Trump if declassified.
FX implications
The news should give an additional boost to the US Dollar (USD), other than the recent press conference details from the US President Donald Trump. However, no immediate reaction could be witnessed due to the early hours of Asian session.
A note on American Congressional impeachment
President Trump has not been impeached. The House has not begun an impeachment inquiry though Speaker Pelosi has announced that is the intention of the Democratic caucus.