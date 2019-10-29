US House Democrats released resolution outlining Trump impeachment probe

In a CNBC article, the House Democrats on Tuesday has been reported to have released the text of a resolution outlining the procedures for conducting the impeachment probe into President Donald Trump.

According to the resolution, the three Democratic-led impeachment panels are directed to continue their probes into the Trump administration's interactions with the Ukrainian government to determine whether impeachable offences were committed.

Key notes from the article as follows:

"The eight-page resolution, submitted Tuesday by Rules Committee Chairman James McGovern, D-Mass., directs Democrat-led House panels to “continue their ongoing investigations” as part of the inquiry into “whether sufficient grounds exist for the House of Representatives to exercise its Constitutional power to impeach” Trump.

The document appears to expand the scope of the inquiry by allowing the House Judiciary Committee to “conduct proceedings related to the inquiry.”

Moreover, the resolution "authorizes the Committee on the Judiciary to conduct proceedings relating to the impeachment inquiry, including such procedures as to allow for the participation of the President and his counsel."