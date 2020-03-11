US House Democratic leaders aiming to vote this week on coronavirus bill – Reuters

US House Democratic leaders are aiming to vote on a major coronavirus response bill this week, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a House Democratic aide.

"US House Democrats’ bill could address paid sick leave, unemployment insurance, food aid in coronavirus outbreak," Reuters noted.

Market reaction

This headline failed to help stock markets stage a rebound. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 3.1% on the day while the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 2% and 2.6%, respectively.