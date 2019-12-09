US House could vote to approve USMCA agreement by December 18 – CNBC

The US House Democrats and the Trump administration are moving closer to finalizing a tentative deal to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), CNBC's Kayla Tausche reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with talks.

The Democratic-controlled House is expected to vote on the agreement on December 18th if the White House sends the necessary legislation to Congress by December 15th to start the approval process.

The market sentiment seems to have improved slightly on this headline with Wall Street's main indexes staging a modest recovery from session lows and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield rebounding to 1.830%, where it was still down 0.6% on the day.