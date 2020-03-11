US House coronavirus economic relief package to be announced on Wednesday – Reuters

The US House coronavirus economic relief package is expected to be announced on Wednesday with a floor vote on Thursday, Reuters reported, citing a House Leadership aide.

Market reaction

Despite a barrage of headlines suggesting that the Trump administration is working hard to finalize the economic stimulus package, Wall Street's main indexes remain under bearish pressure. At the moment, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 indexes are down 3.8% and 3.35%, respectively.

On the other hand, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased a large portion of its daily losses and was last erasing 3.7% on the day at 0.78%.